Man killed after being ejected in Chesterfield wreck, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday night.

The wreck happened along the 11600 block of Old Stage Road around 8:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joel Nilsen with Chesterfield Police.

Officers said the driver was ejected after the vehicle drove off the road and hit multiple trees.

The victim, who was critically injured, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

"Initial investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash," Nilsen said.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Police said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.