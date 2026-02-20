Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2026
95wreck02202026.png
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crash happened between Route 10 and exit 288 (mile marker 62.6). One lane was open as of around 2:20 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials warned.

Traffic was backed up for roughly 2.5 miles as of 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone