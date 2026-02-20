VSU celebrates Black History Month with student scholarship breakfast

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University and Chesterfield County celebrated Black History Month with their annual business breakfast and scholarship recognition held on Friday.

The event included a live performance from the university's gospel ensemble and featured Cleo Powell, the chief justice of Virginia's Supreme Court, who awarded the 2026 Chesterfield County Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarships.

VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah says these scholarships are given to students who attend high school in Chesterfield County, where the Historically Black College.

"The best part of the day is awarding the scholarships to the young people who attend high school here in Chesterfield County. While we want all of them to come to Virginia State University, we are so proud of them that they are continuing their education, many of them here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. And so that's the exciting part, awarding the scholarships to students," Abdullah said.

The partnership between VSU and Chesterfield County is significant because many people don't realize the university's location.

"The partnership with Chesterfield County is so important because many people believe again that we are in Petersburg. I like to say we are of Petersburg, but we are in Ettrick, in the village of Ettrick in Chesterfield County, and so partnering with our partners here in Chesterfield County is just really important for us," Abdullah said.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of Black History Month and VSU's role in preserving that history.

"History is important. It's important that we know where we came from, so we know where we're going, and Virginia State University is such an important part of Virginia's black history," Abdullah said.

For Abdullah, Black History Month has been a source of perseverance throughout his life.

"Black History Month has been so important to me personally," Abdullah said. "It's part of what has given me the strength, the fortitude to continue to succeed. It's what my history whispers in my ear to help me continue to move forward. I'm proud to continue to learn. I try to keep reading. Black History Month is just terribly important."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.