Family member arrested after woman shot at Chesterfield home, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman is hospitalized after she was shot by one of her family members at a home in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Omalley Drive for a report of a shooting around 1:10 p.m., according to Lt. Adrian Otero with Chesterfield Police.

When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to Johnston-Willis Hospital by a family member, Otero said.

"Due to her condition, the victim was later transported to Chippenham Hospital for more advanced treatment," Otero wrote. "The victim is expected to survive."

A family member at the home was arrested for the shooting, officials said.

Otero said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

