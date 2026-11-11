Dinwiddie County deputy injured in I-85 crash, charges pending

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday evening, sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash happened at around 6:02 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker 63.3 and involved a vehicle driven by the deputy and a sedan.

Virginia State Police said the deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The driver of the sedan was not reported injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. VSP confirmed that charges are pending but did not specify which driver they would be filed against.

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