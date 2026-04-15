Dinwiddie County announces temporary burn ban amid dry conditions

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Wednesday, Dinwiddie County announced a temporary, county-wide burn ban, effective immediately due to dry conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Wednesday, as drought conditions continue. Dinwiddie County leaders said the burn ban will remain in effect until the next "widespread soaking rain" covers the county.

The burn ban prohibits any open-air burning. Residents are advised to be cautious when handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes and matches.

All smoking materials must be completely extinguished and properly discarded, as dry grass and accumulated tree debris can ignite easily and spread fire rapidly.

A notice will be posted when the burn ban is lifted. Anyone with questions can contact Dinwiddie Fire and EMS at 804-469-5388.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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