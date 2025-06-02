Dine Out For Pride in Richmond: What the fundraiser means for one Richmond chef

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, 27 Richmond restaurants will participate in the annual Dine Out for Pride campaign.

Head Chef at Tarrant’s Downtown Ashley Wright has been prepping a specialty cocktail and made-to-order shrimp, beef, chicken, and vegan tacos to gear up for the week-long fundraiser.

"Someone's going to get that help that they need, that support that they need, that recognition, that being seen, that they need from my tacos," she said.

$1 from each of these items sold will be donated to VA Pride and the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Out-RVA campaign.

These are two organizations that Wright says mean a lot to her personally, as she shared the struggles she faced when she came out years ago.

"It's huge because that wasn't an option for me when I came out in my early 20s, it was not there," Wright said. "It was just me by myself trying to sort it out, and you don't say anything, right? You just keep it moving. But today, it is so nice that people can be themselves, be out and about, and have that support when they need someone to talk to, and these organizations are going to do that for them.”

Dine Out for Pride runs through Sunday, June 8.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click here.



