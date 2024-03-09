Watch Now
Missing man who walked away from Chesterfield home has cognitive impairment, police say

Derrick J. Morgan
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 13:43:37-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who walked away from his home in Chesterfield Saturday morning.

Derrick J. Morgan was last seen around 730 a.m. in the 3000 block of Shady Hollow Circle, according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.

Morgan, who police said is new to the area, was described as a Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with orange stripes on both legs and a blue hoodie, Sumner said.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

