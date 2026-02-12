6 arrests made in connection to 2024 killing of Richmond father, Henrico police announce

RICHMOND, Va. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the 2024 killing of a Richmond man, the Henrico County Police Division announced on Thursday.
Deondre Jermaine Spinks, 33, died after being shot in the stomach on Aug. 4, 2024, around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Virginia Center Parkway and Wylie Lane in Henrico. He left behind a 2-year-old daughter.
In September 2025, indictments were issued for six individuals allegedly involved in the shooting. Thursday, police announced the arrest of all six suspects.
The suspects are identified as:
- Kelvin Charles, 21, of Henrico
- Aggravated murder
- Robbery
- Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts)
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
- Melvin Josephus Waddy, 31, of Henrico
- Aggravated murder
- Hit and Run
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
- Antoine Lamont Smith Jr., 26, of Hopewell
- Aggravated murder
- Robbery
- Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts)
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
- Timel Keemon Tillman, 18, of Richmond
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
- Jeray Frederick Imani Jr., 18, of Henrico
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
- Shawn Cardell Fleming Jr., 25, of Henrico
- Conspire to Commit Robbery
Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
