6 arrests made in connection to 2024 killing of Richmond father, Henrico police announce

Officers were called to a neighborhood just off Virginia Center Parkway around 2:32 a.m. Sunday, when they found Deondre Jermaine Spinks with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Henrico County worker killed in Glen Allen was a 'loving father,' family shared
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the 2024 killing of a Richmond man, the Henrico County Police Division announced on Thursday.

Deondre Jermaine Spinks, 33, died after being shot in the stomach on Aug. 4, 2024, around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Virginia Center Parkway and Wylie Lane in Henrico. He left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

In September 2025, indictments were issued for six individuals allegedly involved in the shooting. Thursday, police announced the arrest of all six suspects.

The suspects are identified as:

  • Kelvin Charles, 21, of Henrico
    • Aggravated murder
    • Robbery
    • Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts)
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Melvin Josephus Waddy, 31, of Henrico
    • Aggravated murder
    • Hit and Run
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Antoine Lamont Smith Jr., 26, of Hopewell
    • Aggravated murder
    • Robbery
    • Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts)
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Timel Keemon Tillman, 18, of Richmond
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Jeray Frederick Imani Jr., 18, of Henrico
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Shawn Cardell Fleming Jr., 25, of Henrico
    • Conspire to Commit Robbery

Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

