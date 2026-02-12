6 arrests made in connection to 2024 killing of Richmond father, Henrico police announce

RICHMOND, Va. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the 2024 killing of a Richmond man, the Henrico County Police Division announced on Thursday.

Deondre Jermaine Spinks, 33, died after being shot in the stomach on Aug. 4, 2024, around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Virginia Center Parkway and Wylie Lane in Henrico. He left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

In September 2025, indictments were issued for six individuals allegedly involved in the shooting. Thursday, police announced the arrest of all six suspects.

The suspects are identified as:



Kelvin Charles, 21, of Henrico

Aggravated murder Robbery Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts) Conspire to Commit Robbery

Melvin Josephus Waddy, 31, of Henrico

Aggravated murder Hit and Run Conspire to Commit Robbery

Antoine Lamont Smith Jr., 26, of Hopewell

Aggravated murder Robbery Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts) Conspire to Commit Robbery

Timel Keemon Tillman, 18, of Richmond

Conspire to Commit Robbery

Jeray Frederick Imani Jr., 18, of Henrico

Conspire to Commit Robbery

Shawn Cardell Fleming Jr., 25, of Henrico

Conspire to Commit Robbery



