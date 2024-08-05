Henrico County worker killed in Glen Allen was a 'loving father,' family shared

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The 33-year-old man who Henrico Police said was killed following a shooting early Sunday morning was a loving father to a young daughter, according to family members.

Officers were called to a neighborhood just off Virginia Center Parkway around 2:32 a.m. Sunday, when they found Deondre Jermaine Spinks with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Spinks' mother said her family is in immense pain over her son's death.

WTVR Deondre Jermaine Spinks

She told CBS 6 on the phone she wanted the community to know her son was a good man, who worked hard to provide for his two-year-old daughter.

No matter how or why the shooting occurred, no one should lose their life like this, and no mother should have to bury their child after something like this, Spinks' mother said.

Henrico County officials confirmed Spinks was a road maintenance and heavy machinery specialist with the county.

When other family members of Spinks showed up on scene Monday, they told CBS 6 he did not live near the area where the shooting took place.

Henrico Police were back on scene gathering measurements Monday afternoon.

At this point, officials have not publicly released any suspect information.

They asked anyone in the neighborhood off Virginia Center Parkway to send any surveillance images from early Sunday morning that could help with their investigation.

Mark Senderak lives near the shooting scene.

"Just laying in bed and heard a loud bang. Wasn’t quite sure, sounded like someone slamming a car door, didn’t think a lot of it at the time, drifted off to sleep again," he said. "And then shortly after, woke up and just noticed a lot of lights kind of flickering through the windows on the walls and took a look outside to see what was going on, and noticed the police presence."

WTVR Mark Senderak

Senderak said even though the shooting is likely isolated, he planned to "beef up" security by adding more cameras than he already has at his home. While he does not know the circumstances around the shooting, he understands the human circumstances that come from something like it.

“As a father of two little ones, you don't want to hear of violence or know that violence is going on anywhere, certainly near your the house. To the family of the victim,y ou feel awful for them. I can't even imagine going through the same," he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Det. Herbst at 804-501-4831. Henrico Police are asking anyone with video, photos, or audio that might help investigators to visit this Evidence Submission Portal. Submissions can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.