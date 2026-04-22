RICHMOND, Va. -- The Monroe Ward section of the city is set to get new spots for ice cream and coffee within a block of each other in the coming months. Deeper Dive, an ice cream shop and bakery, is planning to open in June at 16 E. Main St., while Pi’s Coffee is slated to open a block away at 123 E. Main St. this summer. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Chef Joseph Gleeson to open ice cream shop Deeper Dive in Richmond
Posted
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm
-
Trending on WTVR.comVideo shows skydiver crash into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game Judge: 'Mother’s grit' led to kids’ resilience as Justin Fairfax withdrew McConnell Golf buys The Crossings Golf Club in Henrico for $1. What comes next? Plan 9 record shop thrives in digital music age, celebrates 45 years in Richmond
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.