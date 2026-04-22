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Chef Joseph Gleeson to open ice cream shop Deeper Dive in Richmond

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Richmond BizSense
Ice cream shop Deeper Dive is planning to open in June. Pictured is owner Joseph Gleeson.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The Monroe Ward section of the city is set to get new spots for ice cream and coffee within a block of each other in the coming months. Deeper Dive, an ice cream shop and bakery, is planning to open in June at 16 E. Main St., while Pi’s Coffee is slated to open a block away at 123 E. Main St. this summer. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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