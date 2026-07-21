17-year-old girl killed in Cumberland County crash, Virginia State Police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Cumberland County over the weekend, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene along Route 45, not far from Route 669, at 10:43 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation indicated a 1996 Plymouth Breeze was heading north on Route 45 when it ran off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, state police said.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Goochland County, died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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