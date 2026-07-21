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17-year-old girl killed in Cumberland County crash, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 21, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 21, 2026
Virginia State Police Generic 2024
Posted

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Cumberland County over the weekend, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene along Route 45, not far from Route 669, at 10:43 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation indicated a 1996 Plymouth Breeze was heading north on Route 45 when it ran off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, state police said.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Goochland County, died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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