17-year-old girl killed in Cumberland County crash, Virginia State Police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Cumberland County over the weekend, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.
Troopers were called to the scene along Route 45, not far from Route 669, at 10:43 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation indicated a 1996 Plymouth Breeze was heading north on Route 45 when it ran off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, state police said.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Goochland County, died at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube