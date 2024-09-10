Jury selection continues in Cumberland Children’s Hospital civil trial

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A jury of nine women and one man was seated Tuesday in the first civil trial against a New Kent children’s hospital.

46 former patients are suing the Cumberland Children’s Hospital, Universal Health Services (UHS), UHS of Delaware (UHS-D), and former medical director Dr. Daniel Davidow for $930 million.

The three female patients in this first case claim that Doctor Daniel Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams.

Sources say the allegations came from two of the accusers during a group therapy session led by a former William and Mary intern at the hospital. The graduate student at the time reported it and it ultimately led to a child protective services (CPS) investigation and an April 2017 police report . That probe ultimately determined the accusations were unfounded. The former intern is expected to testify during the trial.

The former medical director was found not guilty of felony sex abuse charges against two other former patients after a one-week criminal trial in New Kent County back in April.

Plaintiffs in the complaint claim negligence, physical abuse, and falsifying medical records and diagnoses to prolong stays at the hospital.

The trial that started Monday is scheduled for three weeks.

Opening statements begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.