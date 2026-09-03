Cristo Rey Richmond students join the workforce during 2026 Draft Day

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — There was no fantasy football at this draft. For 210 Cristo Rey Richmond High School students, Draft Day marked the beginning of a real-world opportunity.

Students from every grade level gathered at the Henrico Sports Complex in Glen Allen to discover where they will work during the 2026–27 school year through Cristo Rey Richmond’s Corporate Work Study Program.

Sixty-two corporate partners, including law offices, hospitals, museums and technology firms, arrived with company swag, smiles and plenty of team spirit to welcome their newest “draft picks.”

The annual celebration reveals the company each student has been matched with for the school year. The students will gain hands-on workplace experience while developing professional skills, building their résumés and strengthening their confidence.

The Corporate Work Study Program is a central part of Cristo Rey Richmond’s educational model. Students’ work experience helps cover a majority of their tuition while preparing them for college and future careers.

CBS 6’s GeNienne Samuels returned to emcee the event for the fifth consecutive year, helping announce the matches as students and their families celebrated each selection.

While Draft Day provided plenty of excitement, the experience extends far beyond the moment each name was called. By joining professional teams throughout the Richmond region, the students are getting an early start and positioning themselves to play an important role in the future of the local workforce.

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