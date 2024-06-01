Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Amazon employee shot and killed in Chesterfield County

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that an Amazon worker was shot and killed in Chesterfield County late Friday evening.
Screen Shot 2024-05-31 at 11.06.31 PM.png
Posted at 11:10 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 23:22:49-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that an Amazon worker was shot and killed in Chesterfield County late Friday evening.

Sources say the shooting took place inside an Amazon warehouse building just after 9:30 p.m. on 1600 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield.

Sources also say an employee followed a trail of blood outside the building where they heard a gunshot.

A female Amazon employee was later found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead, sources say.

CBS 6 has reached out to Amazon and has not yet heard back. We will update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone