Crime Insider: Amazon employee shot and killed in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that an Amazon worker was shot and killed in Chesterfield County late Friday evening.

Sources say the shooting took place inside an Amazon warehouse building just after 9:30 p.m. on 1600 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield.

Sources also say an employee followed a trail of blood outside the building where they heard a gunshot.

A female Amazon employee was later found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead, sources say.

CBS 6 has reached out to Amazon and has not yet heard back. We will update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

