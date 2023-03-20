Suspect in Innsbrook-area shooting dies at hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The suspect involved in an Innsbrook-area shooting on Sunday evening died from injuries at the hospital, Henrico Police said on Monday.

While his next of kin have been notified, Henrico Police are not identifying the deceased due to his age. Police are working with the State Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of his death.

Henrico Police were initially called to 4000 Cox Road on Sunday for a disorderly situation.

A guest at a hotel there told the Richmond TImes-Dispatch a man and woman stole his cell phone from the hotel lobby, and the police were called.

Responding officers identified the man and woman involved in the larceny and a foot pursuit occurred, stretching from the Cox Road area to Old Sadler Road, about a quarter mile down Broad Street, officials said.

Investigators said the man fired toward the officers in pursuit and those officers returned fire. The woman was taken into custody and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Henrico Police.

In their investigation, police determined that three Henrico Police officers returned fire at the suspect. These officers have been placed on an administrative assignment as the investigation continues.

At this point, there are no charges pending against the female suspect involved in the incident.

Officials were asking witnesses of the events to come forward since it happened during the daylight in a usually busy part of the county.

