Police: Shots fired in West End; 2 people in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two suspects are in custody after one of them allegedly fired at officers Sunday afternoon near Innsbrook in Glen Allen, according to Henrico Police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Cox Road around 4:40 p.m. to investigate a robbery-related call for service.

When police arrived, officials said one of the suspects fired towards officers. As a result, officials with Henrico Police said officers "discharged their weapons."

Police said a male suspect is being transported to an area hospital. A female suspect is also in custody, according to police.

There was no word on the extent of the man's injuries.

Officials said the scene remains active along Dominion Blvd, Old Sadler Road and Sadler Road.

No additional details were available at last check.

