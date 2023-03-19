Watch Now
Police: Shots fired in West End; 2 people in custody

4050 Cox Road
Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 18:27:46-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two suspects are in custody after one of them allegedly fired at officers Sunday afternoon near Innsbrook in Glen Allen, according to Henrico Police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Cox Road around 4:40 p.m. to investigate a robbery-related call for service.

When police arrived, officials said one of the suspects fired towards officers. As a result, officials with Henrico Police said officers "discharged their weapons."

Police said a male suspect is being transported to an area hospital. A female suspect is also in custody, according to police.

There was no word on the extent of the man's injuries.

Officials said the scene remains active along Dominion Blvd, Old Sadler Road and Sadler Road.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

