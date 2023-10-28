Watch Now
Driver killed in fiery Chesterfield crash was about a mile from home, police say

Posted at 11:30 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 23:30:17-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of a driver killed in a fiery wreck last month not far from where the 35-year-old man lived in Chesterfield County.

The single- vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of South Providence Road at about 4:05 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers said Corey D. Thomas, of the 1300 block of South Providence Road, was driving south on South Providence when his car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Thomas, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said his identity was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner this week.

Anyone with information about the wreck was previously asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

