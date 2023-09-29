Chesterfield County Police investigating deadly car crash and fire

Chesterfield County, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are now investigating following a car crash that killed one person.

The crash, according to police, happened in the 1100 block of South Providence Road just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

"... a 2011 Mazda was traveling south on South Providence Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased on scene," reported Lt. Nathan Ballentine of the Chesterfield County Police Department.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time until police can notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

