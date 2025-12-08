Central Virginia schools remain closed Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous Virginia school systems will remain closed on Tuesday due to winter weather. Richmond, Chesterfield County, Henrico County, and Hanover County schools are among the larger school systems that canceled classes for Tuesday. Click here for an updated list of Virginia cancellations and delays.

Today's Forecast Drop in temps could make for dangerous road conditions as snow continues to fall The Weather Authority

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia, including most areas near and south of Interstate 64. This includes the Richmond metro and the Tri Cities. Winter weather advisories are in effect elsewhere.

Tuesday morning will be very cold with temperatures in the teens to around 20. Some locations that have heavier snow cover could drop into the single digits. Anything not treated will be icy.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has deployed snowplows in the Richmond area as snow continues to fall across the region.

VDOT advises drivers to postpone travel as sunset brings decreased visibility. Additionally, freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

"With freezing temperatures overnight, any moisture remaining on the pavement will result in slick or icy conditions for motorists traveling tonight or during their Tuesday morning commutes," VDOT shared in a statement. "Extra caution should be taken when driving across bridges, ramps, and overpasses as they are typically slick before the roadway becomes slippery."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

