VDOT deploys snowplows across Richmond; slick roads expected into Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation has deployed snowplows in the Richmond area as snow continues to fall across the region.

VDOT advises drivers to postpone travel as sunset brings decreased visibility. Additionally, freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

"With freezing temperatures overnight, any moisture remaining on the pavement will result in slick or icy conditions for motorists traveling tonight or during their Tuesday morning commutes," VDOT shared in a statement. "Extra caution should be taken when driving across bridges, ramps, and overpasses as they are typically slick before the roadway becomes slippery."

If you have to drive, VDOT says to use extreme caution, reduce speeds, allow extra time for your commute. Additionally, keep safe distances of several car lengths behind snowplows or trucks treating the roadways.

The winter storm is expected to drop between 3 and 5 inches of snow in Central Virginia by Monday evening when the precipitation is forecast to end.

