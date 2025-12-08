Police respond to more than 150 crashes in Virginia: 'Roads are going to be treacherous'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have responded to 155 crashes across the Commonwealth since midnight Monday morning as a winter storm continues to impact roadways, according to a state police spokesperson.

The winter storm is expected to drop between 3 and 5 inches of snow in Central Virginia by Monday evening when the precipitation is forecast to end.

These figures reflect only incidents investigated by Virginia State Police:



Division 1 (Richmond/Central Virginia): 15 crashes, two reported injuries.

Division 2 (Culpeper – Winchester to Stafford): 6 crashes, none with injuries.

Division 3 (Appomattox – Central/Western Virginia): 24 crashes, one reported injury.

Division 4 (Wytheville – Southwest Virginia): 31 crashes, two with injuries.

Division 5 (Chesapeake – Hampton Roads): 23 crashes, three with injuries.

Division 6 (Salem – Roanoke Area): 45 crashes, one reported injury.

Division 7 (Fairfax – Northern Virginia): 11 crashes, two reported injuries.



"Virginia State Police is urging motorists to closely monitor road conditions and follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Transportation before traveling," a state police spokesperson shared. "Drivers are encouraged to check real-time road conditions and to remain alert for VDOT crews actively working to clear roadways. Motorists should give snowplows and VDOT trucks ample space to safely perform their duties."

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected overnight and will impact roads even after the snow stops falling, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

