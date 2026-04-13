Connor's Heroes celebrates 20 years of supporting kids with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Two decades after a Richmond family founded an organization to help others navigate the pediatric cancer journey, Connor's Heroes is celebrating 20 years of funding research and supporting families.

Founded in 2006, the nonprofit steps in as soon as a child is diagnosed, providing backpacks, financial assistance, and emotional support throughout their treatment.

"Every family looks different and the needs are different, and we show up how the family needs us," Celia Martin, the executive director of Connor's Heroes, said.

The organization was founded after Connor Goodwin was diagnosed with leukemia at 2 years old. His family wanted to create a community so no one had to walk the pediatric cancer journey alone.

FULL INTERVIEW: Connor's Heroes namesake inspired by kids: 'They're doing something harder than I did'

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Today, Goodwin is 24 years old and attends events to show support for the children currently going through treatment.

"I look at them and I say, yeah, I'm a survivor, and you know if that is inspiring to you, that's great, but you inspire me because you're doing something harder than I've ever had to do," Goodwin said.

To mark the 20-year milestone, the organization is hosting its 15th annual Art Ball at Main Street Station. The event pairs children with local artists to create paintings that are auctioned off to fund the nonprofit's programs and pediatric cancer research at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

FULL INTERVIEW: Dad shares emotional journey of son's leukemia battle

FULL INTERVIEW: Dad shares emotional journey of son's leukemia battle

Organizers said the art therapy sessions support children and their siblings by helping them escape the routine of treatment.

Martin noted the event has grown significantly, with about 750 attendees expected at the new venue this year. In 2024, the event hosted 450 guests at the John Marshall Ballroom and raised a record-breaking $641,000.

During the live and silent auctions, children watch their creations—which have previously included landscapes, bright flamingos, and abstract paper airplanes—sell for thousands of dollars.

"It's a critical funding source for Connor's Heroes when these paintings are up for sale for $25,000 to $30,000. A piece last year went for $100,000, and the money is so crucial to help us run our programs," Martin said.

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That $100,000 painting from the 2024 event is now displayed at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

For families currently in the thick of treatment, the support is life-changing. Alex White's son, Gus, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2024 and faces treatment through April 2027.

White said the organization brings presents to the hospital to keep his son entertained and helps financially since parents often have to change their work schedules to care for their children.

"You start to fall into the routine and then it just becomes what you do, and then you move on and you grow from it," White said.

Goodwin credits the volunteers and staff for growing the organization to serve twice as many families as it used to.

"To me they're the real heroes. They're really impressive. I'm inspired by them, I think, more than I think they're inspired by me, and that's the way that it should be," Goodwin said.

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