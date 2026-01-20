Colonial Parkway killer officially linked to first 2 murders, FBI announces

NORFOLK, Va. — The man authorities believe is responsible for the infamous Colonial Parkway murders has officially been linked to the 1986 killings of the first known victims, Cathleen Thomas and Rebecca Dowski.

Alan Wade Wilmer Sr. of Lancaster County, who died in 2017, is now connected to a series of at least six murders and disappearances. The news comes about two months after he was linked to the murder of Laurie Ann Powell in 1988.

Thomas, who was 27 at the time of her death, and Dowski, who was 21, were last seen together in October 1986. Their bodies were discovered inside their vehicle along the Colonial Parkway.

"Thomas was a vibrant young woman known for her compassion, intelligence, and close relationships with family and friends. Dowski was a talented musician and college student with a promising future, remembered for her creativity, kindness and love of music. Their lives were tragically cut short, but they were never forgotten by the investigators who continued to pursue justice on their behalf," a news release from the FBI field office in Norfolk said.

The news release says Wilmer was linked to the murders of Thomas and Dowski through advances in forensic science and DNA analysis.

“I am incredibly proud of the work done by the men and women of FBI Norfolk, whose tenacity and commitment to justice never wavered,” said Dominique Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI Norfolk Field Office. “This investigation demonstrates the strength of our partnership with the Virginia State Police, the Hampton Police Division, and the Suffolk Police Department, and our shared determination to never give up on victims or their families. We are thankful that advances in technology and DNA evidence allowed us to finally bring answers in this case.”

The news release said the families of Thomas and Dowski attended the announcement Tuesday.

Investigators are still pursuing unsolved cases related to the Colonial Parkway murders.

"The FBI remains dedicated to seeking justice for all victims."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.