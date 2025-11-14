Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police to link deceased Virginia man to fourth unsolved murder

Virginia State Police plan to announce that deceased Northern Neck man Alan W. Wilmer Sr. is connected to a fourth homicide from the 1980s, based on forensic evidence.
Police link deceased Virginia man to a fourth unsolved murder
SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police plan to announce that deceased Northern Neck man Alan W. Wilmer Sr. is connected to a fourth homicide from the 1980s, based on forensic evidence.

Police say Wilmer killed 19-year-old Laurie Ann Powell in 1988. The former Northern Neck resident has already been named the suspect in the murders of 14-year-old Robin Edwards and 20-year-old David Knobling in 1987, as well as Terri Howell in 1989.

Police link Va. man to 3 unsolved murders, address Colonial Parkway connection

Police link Va. man to 3 unsolved murders, address Colonial Parkway connection

Virginia State Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday addressing the connection between Wilmer and Powell's death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

