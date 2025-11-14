Police to link deceased Virginia man to fourth unsolved murder

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police plan to announce that deceased Northern Neck man Alan W. Wilmer Sr. is connected to a fourth homicide from the 1980s, based on forensic evidence.

Police say Wilmer killed 19-year-old Laurie Ann Powell in 1988. The former Northern Neck resident has already been named the suspect in the murders of 14-year-old Robin Edwards and 20-year-old David Knobling in 1987, as well as Terri Howell in 1989.

Police link Va. man to 3 unsolved murders, address Colonial Parkway connection

Virginia State Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday addressing the connection between Wilmer and Powell's death.

