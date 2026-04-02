Colonial Heights opens water distribution site as boil advisory continues

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights opened a water distribution site Thursday as a boil water advisory continues due to a 50-year-old water main bursting on Wednesday.

Residents in need of water can visit the Colonial Heights Technical Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Each vehicle will receive one case of water, city officials said.

"We strongly encourage all residents and businesses to continue following the Boil Water Advisory available on our website until the City confirms that the water supply is safe for consumption," the latest update from the city says.

"I think it's great. Yeah, it's a big help. Not everybody has the resources to handle contaminated water," Colonial Heights resident Dr. Chuck Smith said.

WATCH: Colonial Heights under boil water advisory after water main under creek ruptures

Colonial Heights under boil water advisory after 50-year-old water main ruptures

Residents began noticing they had no running water and started calling City Hall around 11 a.m. Wednesday. It took city crews about an hour to locate the leak.

The boil advisory prompted some businesses like Benny's Tavern and Starbucks to close. Other locations, including Sheetz, decided not to offer food or fountain drinks until the advisory is lifted.

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant kept its doors open, but the owners are taking no chances.

"We've actually purchased a bunch of bottled water, bottled soda. We're not even offering fountain sodas at all. You're better off just being safe opposed to taking a risk causing somebody to get sick," Vincenzo's co-owner Paul Randazzo said.

Crews fixed the pipe and collected the first water samples Thursday morning to send to a lab. The city must receive two consecutive samples with no contaminants before lifting the advisory.

"The earliest will probably be Saturday at some point," City Engineer Andrew Barnes said.

"There's a reason why these precautions come out and for your own good and own safety," Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith said.

Some residents expressed frustration with how the situation has been handled.

"The lack of communication, I haven't heard anything from the city in the last 18 hours and that's a concern," resident Bland Campbell said.

City leaders are urging everyone who lives or works in Colonial Heights to sign up for Civic Ready notifications.

Residents can also stay updated by checking the city's website or social media pages.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube