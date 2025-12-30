Virginia apartment resident watches burglary unfold through live surveillance camera

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Two men are behind bars after a Colonial Heights apartment resident used his live surveillance camera to watch his home being burglarized and called police while the crime was in progress.

The incident unfolded Monday night around 8 p.m. when the resident, who was on vacation, noticed suspicious activity in his apartment through his live video surveillance system and immediately called 911.

"He's on vacation and has live video surveillance of his apartment and could see individuals going into this home, actively taking items from his home," said Sgt. Desiree McCurry with Colonial Heights Police.

The caller provided police with real-time details of what was being stolen from his Colonial Court Apartments unit.

"So the resident actually could see the suspects taking clothing items, electronics, firearms from the residence," McCurry said.

As officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spotted two suspects leaving the building. After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested the first suspect. While searching the area behind the complex, officers discovered a vehicle containing items reported stolen from the apartment.

"They notice a vehicle that had some of the items that the resident claimed to be stolen from the apartment and as they're standing by with the vehicle, the second suspect came back up to the vehicle," McCurry said.

The second suspect was arrested after another short foot pursuit.

Police recovered three firearms during the arrests, including one that was dropped during the chase.

"One of the firearms was actually dropped during the foot pursuit and that firearm was actually stolen out of Richmond," McCurry said.

On Tuesday morning, police K-9 units searched the area and recovered additional evidence.

Police arrested Rashawn Lane on one count of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony grand larceny, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor eluding.

David Chieffo is charged with one count of felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony grand larceny, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny and misdemeanor eluding.

Both men are being held without bond.

A neighbor who was awakened by the police activity said the incident has him considering upgrading his home security.

"I'm glad he's got the cameras. It makes me think I need to put some cameras in because the way the world is now, it's not getting any better," the neighbor said.

Colonial Heights Police said the vehicle found with evidence inside belonged to the mother of one of the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary or other possible suspects to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.