2 arrested after Colonial Heights apartment break-in caught on surveillance camera

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Two people are in custody after a break-in at a Colonial Heights apartment Monday evening, according to police.

A resident of the Colonial Court Apartments on Westover Avenue contacted police after seeing several people inside their apartment through a surveillance camera.

Police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and arrested one suspect. Another suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Police are searching for at least one additional suspect. Call CHPD at 804-520-9300, option #7, if you observe anything or have information to share.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

