CODI Alert issued for Virginia boy who hasn't been seen in days

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert Wednesday for 6-year-old Matthew Bence Rottenhoffer of Franklin.

The Franklin City Police Department requested the alert at about 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 23.

Matthew was last seen on Sept. 17, 2026, at his home on Forest Pine Road in Franklin.

He was last seen with his mother, 39-year-old Amanda Rochelle Rottenhoffer.

Police believe the disappearance poses a credible threat to the child's health and safety.

Matthew has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 3'10" tall, and weighs 60 pounds.

Amanda Rottenhoffer has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5'4" tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

Police do not believe they are traveling in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin City Police Department at 757-562-8575.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.