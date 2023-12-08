Two tours in Afghanistan nearly killed him. He says his Chesterfield coffee business helped save his life.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- No matter the time of day whether it's morning, noon, or night. Chris Patnaude welcomes a jolt of Joe.

“I drink a lot of coffee. It keeps me going,” says Chris. “Very much. I take coffee very seriously.”

The self-described coffee nut started sipping on java when he was 13 and never really stopped.

“It is everything. I would be able to function without it,” says Chris.

Chris brewed the idea of creating the perfect cup.

“I spend a lot of money on coffee so I might as well start a business with it,” says Chris.

Two years ago he took the plunge.

“We’re brewing our 804 blend. It's my absolute favorite,” says Chris.

The Clover Hill High School graduate founded Fields Roast Coffee.

“It’s named after Chesterfield County. It is where I grew up,” says Chris.

The former chef concocts a variety of flavor profiles each with a kick.

“(We have) fair trade organic Honduras that is soft and honey. It is a light roast,” says Chris. The Rockwood Espresso is your standard American espresso. We deliver anywhere in the continental U.S. We ship USPS so.”

Chris Patnaude

The 36-year-old says there is always room for another quality cup in the competitive world of coffee.

“I believe the more competition the better the product,” says Chris.

As a one-man operation, Chris grinds every day. Each week he sells his beloved beans at farmers markets and craft fares across Richmond. Sharing samples with curious coffee-loving customers.

”I don’t believe that somebody should buy a bag of my coffee without them knowing what they’re getting into,” says Chris.

So far his business is buzzing.

“Even with more stress and more and more things to do it gets more and more fun,” says Chris.

But Chris’ success story nearly ended before it ever began. In 2009, Chris joined the U.S. Army at the age of 21.

“I felt like my life wasn’t going anywhere so on a whim I just went in,” says Chris.

The soldier was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

Chris Patnaude

“Oh yeah. Of course. There are always close calls. Of course, there is,” says Chris. “Oh, we got mortared all of the time.”

Enemy attacks on the base frayed nerves.

”I was there through the end of the withdrawal,” says Chris. “Very. Very chaotic.”

Returning home PTSD took its toll.

“It's been a learning curve,” says Chris.

Chris attempted to take his life in 2013. Ever so slowly Chris has been improving since those dark days.

“Even when I feel like I need to go down that road that is what I do is push it off till tomorrow,” says Chris.

Chris encourages veterans like him to seek help and not give up.

“My overall advice is to just keep working through it. Every baby step is still a step,” says Chris.

Pouring his heart and soul into his new venture and helping others keeps Chris motivated.

Chris Patnaude

“I’m still in the process of making my way through it,” says Chris. “Actually the business is actually helping that so.”

Chris donates a portion of every cup he sells to the non-profit Mercy Mall. This war veteran envisions one day opening his own cafe.

“It is awesome. Awesome. It's very, Very satisfying,” says Chris. “But the result is the result. You get out what you put in so.”

With a high-octane inner drive don’t bet against this brand new barista.

“It's been a long road,” says Chris. “And it's been so much hard work I’ve put into it.”

Chris Patnaude is percolating with excitement.

“Where it's actually happening it is a dream come true,” says Chris. “I’m at a point where I’m doing what I love. And I’m doing it for myself.”

Fields Roast Coffee is not just good to the last drop. For Chris, it is also proving to be a lifesaver.

“It's a ride that's been long and hard, but it's the ride that counts right,” says Chris.

Click here if you would like to order Fields Roast Coffee. fields-roast.com

You can also purchase Chris’ coffee at Good Foods Grocery in Bon Air.

You can meet Chris and try his coffee every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bon Air Farmers Market at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 2040 McRae Road.