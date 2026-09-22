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New AAA study shows parents moving kids out of car seats too soon

New AAA study shows parents moving kids out of car seats too soon
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RICHMOND, Va. — A new study from AAA found many parents are moving their children out of car seats too soon, raising safety concerns for young passengers.

AAA found 78% of 3-year-olds injured in crashes were in the right seat. That number drops to just 45% for 6-year-olds.

Inspectors found more than 86% of children checked last year moved to a seat belt too early.

AAA is urging parents not to rush the transition to the next seat stage. Experts recommend visiting a certified technician to check your car seat.

When evaluating rear-facing seats, technicians look at available space in the vehicle.

"When it comes to some of these larger rear facing car seats which take up a lot of legroom in the back, we're looking to see if there's enough room in that back seat to fit them," a technician said.

Ease of use is also a key factor when selecting a booster seat.

"Make sure they're easy for you to grasp and use, because if they aren't, they might be difficult for your child once they're in a booster seat to buckle up independently," the technician said.

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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