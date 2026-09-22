New AAA study shows parents moving kids out of car seats too soon

RICHMOND, Va. — A new study from AAA found many parents are moving their children out of car seats too soon, raising safety concerns for young passengers.
AAA found 78% of 3-year-olds injured in crashes were in the right seat. That number drops to just 45% for 6-year-olds.
Inspectors found more than 86% of children checked last year moved to a seat belt too early.
AAA is urging parents not to rush the transition to the next seat stage. Experts recommend visiting a certified technician to check your car seat.
When evaluating rear-facing seats, technicians look at available space in the vehicle.
"When it comes to some of these larger rear facing car seats which take up a lot of legroom in the back, we're looking to see if there's enough room in that back seat to fit them," a technician said.
Ease of use is also a key factor when selecting a booster seat.
"Make sure they're easy for you to grasp and use, because if they aren't, they might be difficult for your child once they're in a booster seat to buckle up independently," the technician said.
Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children.
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