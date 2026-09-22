Sports tourism drives record $4.1B in Richmond region visitor spending

RICHMOND, Va. — Tourism in the Richmond region reached another record in 2025, with visitors spending an estimated $4.1 billion across hotels, restaurants, attractions and other businesses.

That’s a 4.9% increase from 2024, according to the latest data from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Richmond Region Tourism President and CEO Katherine O’Donnell said the region has seen significant growth over the past several years.

“There’s also just a lot more awareness, I think, of the Richmond region as a destination,” O’Donnell said.

Sports tourism has become a major part of that growth.

Sports account for 77% of Richmond Region Tourism’s event bookings, with soccer, basketball, volleyball, softball and lacrosse among the top sports.

O’Donnell said new and expanded facilities have helped the region attract more tournaments and events.

“As facilities have come online in the Richmond region over the last several years, such as River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield, which just expanded in the last couple of years to add more fields, and the Henrico Indoor Sports Facility, the Convention Center — all these places as they have come online, they allow us to host different types of tournaments and events,” she added.

Those visitors are also spending money at local restaurants.

Mike Lindsey, owner of Lindsey Food Group, which operates 12 restaurants in the Richmond area, said tourism represents a significant portion of his downtown business.

“When we had Lillie Pearl on Grace before moving it to Maggie Walker Plaza, we never really changed the menu because 30% of our guests were new diners,” Lindsey said. “50% of our business definitely comes from somewhere outside of Richmond for people visiting.”

Lindsey said sporting events, particularly girls' volleyball tournaments, can bring a major influx of customers.

“It could be a Saturday, and let’s just say one of the biggest ones is girls volleyball, and it goes from Friday through Sunday. The line at Buttermilk and Honey is insane that entire weekend,” he said.

He said Richmond Region Tourism helps local businesses prepare for those events by providing calendars showing what's coming to the area.

And Lindsey said those visitors aren't just customers — they're also getting an introduction to Richmond through the city's food scene.

“I want it to be their hub, their welcome, their impression on what hospitality and what the food scene is in Richmond,” Lindsey said.

The region welcomed 19.1 million visitors in 2025, an increase of about 800,000 from the previous year. Overnight trips increased 5.5% to 7.3 million.

Tourism-related spending generated an estimated $194.7 million in local tax revenue and $114.6 million in state tax revenue.

The industry also supported 30,178 jobs in the region last year — the first time the region surpassed 30,000 tourism-related jobs.

O’Donnell said those jobs are another important part of the tourism industry.

“Tourism is important because it drives our economy, but it’s also providing wonderful skills for people,” she said.

In September alone, the region will welcome events and conventions associated with nurse practitioners, craft beer professionals, mortgage bankers, plus softball and fencing.

Richmond Region Tourism represents seven localities: Richmond, Colonial Heights, Ashland, Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Henrico County and New Kent County.

O’Donnell said the organization is also booking conventions and events several years in advance, with some already committed for 2030 and beyond.

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