Chesterfield opens early voting locations: 'I think it's huge'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, but Chesterfield County is making it easier for you to vote early.

Chesterfield opened five new satellite voting locations at libraries across the county.

Chesterfield voters can vote early at any of the facilities below, in addition to the Registrar’s Office (9848 Lori Road) Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road)

Clover Hill Library (6701 Deer Run Drive)

LaPrade Library (9000 Hull Street Road)

Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Blvd.)

North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road)

"It was pretty easy," Johnetta Statler, who voted early at Clover Hill Library, said.

Statler is a nurse who works long hours and doesn't always have Election Day off. She said she was relieved to cast her ballot two weeks before Election Day.

"It definitely helps healthcare workers," she said. "You can at least get your vote in early and know that you did what you needed to do for your county."

Other people dropped by the library Tuesday morning, not seeking out an opportunity to vote early, but quickly learning how easy it is to do.

“I think it's everything to make this time available for people to come," said Frederica Westmoreland.

Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Election

Westmoreland, a mom and military spouse, said she's relieved to check voting off of her to-do list.

"I have little kids at home, and my husband is in the military and isn't necessarily getting time off so we can swap and vote," she said. "We're not close to family, you know, having these resources so that I can actually come when it's convenient, come on a Saturday, I know that I will definitely be able to vote and not have to stand in the long line."

Other localities, including Richmond and Henrico, have also opened satellite locations to make voting easier.

In Henrico, voters can visit the Eastern Government Center, Western Government Center, or Varina Public Library Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond voters can cast early ballots at the Office of Elections, City Hall, or the Hickory Hill Community Center Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Early voting will also be available on Saturday, October 29 and Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, October 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

"Making voting more accessible is a big deal, and if that's what came out of COVID, then that's a big silver lining," said Westmoreland.

Friday, October 28 is the last day you can request an absentee ballot by mail. Your request must be received by your general registrar by 5 p.m.