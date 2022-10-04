Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Election

RICHMOND, Va - Congratulations, 2022 Virginia voter — you’re about to make history! While political candidates repeat this idea nonstop for their own purposes, in reality, the Nov. 8 election will truly be the first this decade under new district maps in Virginia.

Every 10 years following the census, Virginia and every other state goes through a redistricting process. Virginia’s bi-partisan redistricting commission failed to agree on what the new maps in the Commonwealth will look like, so the Virginia Supreme Court approved new legislative maps that overhaul Virginia’s Congressional and General Assembly districts.

Tens of thousands of voters in Central Virginia (the region WTVR covers) will be voting in a new Congressional district and possibly represented by someone new in Congress. The clearest example in the Richmond Metro: Chesterfield and Henrico.

Under the old maps, the hotly contested western portion of the Richmond suburbs was in the 7th District, currently represented Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D). The 7th District race saw millions of dollars spent on political ads and events because of its competitiveness.

Under the new maps, the western portion of Chesterfield and Henrico are in the 1st District, represented by Rep. Rob Wittman (R). Based on an analysis of past elections from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the new 1st District still favors Republican candidates, but the new maps give Democrats a slightly better chance.

Shifting district lines happened across the Commonwealth, and the implications on the macro-level for Virginia’s Congressional delegation are sizeable. But importantly, on the granular level, meaning you the individual voter, it is possible that the district, and even precinct, you’ve voted in for decades has changed.

It’s why the Virginia Department of Elections mailed out six million voter notifications to every registered voter. Those cards will include your district information and polling location if you chose to vote on Election Day.

“There's been growth in Virginia over the last 10 years, and we have multiple localities who have had to add precincts in order for their folks to be able to vote,” Susan Beals, the Commissioner of Elections in Virginia, said. “It's important for folks to realize that you may be headed to a different voting location this time for the first time in 10 years. And it's going to be printed on your voter card the place that you need to go on election day to vote.”

Beals is encouraging voters to vote early in person at your local registrar’s office to avoid confusion and make voting more convenient for voters. You can look up your current voter information through the Virginia Elect Citizen Portal.

This voter guide is designed to aid voters in researching the candidates running in their district. Although all 11 Virginia Representatives are seeking re-election, as we’ve discussed, many voters will have a new representative in Congress.

The national view of these midterm elections focuses on control of the U.S. House, and how much gain Republicans accomplish following the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

Analysts have predicted the GOP will take control of the House based on the administration’s approval ratings and historical trends of the party not in power at the White House making substantial gains. Democrats hope the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade and investigations involving former President Donald Trump will energize Democratic voters and thus the party’s chances.

There are also a bunch of local races and referendums in several counties, cities, and towns around the Richmond metro. We’ve included information and links to the local Registrar in each locality.

Early voting is already underway in Virginia at all local election offices. Some localities have set up satellite voting locations and there will be weekend voting at least two Saturdays before election day. You can find more information on early voting here.

NOTE: WTVR covers Richmond and Central Virginia, so we’ve focused on races there. If you live in another part of Virginia, The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) provides helpful resources for every voter. VPAP is an amazing non-partisan, non-profit resource for Virginia voters, so if you have the means to donate, you can do so here.

U.S. House of Representatives

1st District — Current Representative: Rob Wittman (R)

The new 1st District includes portions of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover Counties, accounting for nearly 55% of the district's voters, according to VPAP. The line now wraps from western Chesterfield, up to Henrico, and then shoots north and east to encompass a large swath of land out to the Chesapeake Bay, which was also part of the old 1st District.

Candidates:

Rep. Rob Wittman (R): served in Congress over a decade and sits on the Armed Services and Natural Resources committee. Wittman campaigns as a principled conservative pushing back against the “complete Democrat takeover” in Washington, while supporting small business and law enforcement.

Herb Jones (D): retired U.S. Army Colonel and former Treasurer in New Kent County, who previously lost a bid for a Virginia Senate seat in 2019. Jones notes on his campaign page that Wittman voted against certifying the 2020 Presidential election results.

David Foster (I): running as a “Conservative Constitutional Patriot,” according to their campaign website, in opposition to the two-party system and mainstream media narratives. Foster has called the 2020 election “rigged” and claimed early voting is illegal, although it is not.

Rep. Wittman (R) has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps. A Republican has represented the district since the mid-1970s. Governor Glenn Youngkin won the new district by a large margin in 2021, according to VPAP analysis. The Cook Political Report lists the race as “solid Republican.”

4th District — Current Representative: Donald McEachin (D)

The new map of the 4th District extends from Henrico down the Interstate 95 corridor to the border with North Carolina, and as far east as Surry County. A majority of the voters who make up the new 4th District were also in the old 4th District, but the map does include more than 136,000 voters from the old 5th and 7th Districts, per VPAP.

Candidates:

Rep. Donald McEachin (D): seeking his fourth term in Congress. McEachin has focused his efforts on making healthcare more equitable and solutions to combat climate change, an issue he works on directly through his committee assignments. McEachin lends his voice and support to protecting civil rights and LGBTQ protections.

Pastor Leon Benjamin (R): a U.S. Navy veteran and Senior Pastor of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond. Benjamin is challenging McEachin for the second consecutive election cycle. Campaigning as a conservative focused on the "morality of the nation," Benjamin has been endorsed by Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s Chief of Staff, and Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Rep. McEachin won the last election against Benjamin by more than 20 points. A VPAP analysis from past election cycles shows the newly formed district heavily favored Democrats in statewide races, and the Cook Political Report calls the district “solid Democrat.”

5th District — Current Representative: Bob Good (R)

The new 5h District map covers a sprawling area of Virginia that stretches from Charlottesville to Danville. It goes east to counties close to Richmond, including all of Powhatan and Goochland, as well as western portions of Hanover.

Candidates:

Rep. Bob Good (R): seeking his second term in Congress. Good is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and serves on the Education and Labor Committee. Good recently made headlines for backing legislation attempting to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youths.

Joshua Throneburg (D): an ordained minister and small business owner in Charlottesville. Throneberg focuses his messaging on combatting the climate crisis, protecting rural communities, and working toward racial justice.

Good won this race in 2020 by more than 20,000 votes under the old maps. VPAP analysis shows the new district lines likely increase the Republican advantage under the new map, although only slightly. The Cook Political Report lists the district as “solid Republican.”

7th District — Current Representative: Abigail Spanberger (D)

The largest change to any Virginia congressional district following redistricting came to VA-07. Formerly anchored just west of Richmond in Henrico and Chesterfield, the new 7th District encompasses a large swath of the I-95 corridor, from Caroline County extending to Northern Virginia, and through Virginia’s Piedmont region.

Candidates:

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): the former CIA officer is now a stalwart for Virginia Democrats after winning the old 7th District twice in races that were widely seen as toss-ups going into those elections. Spanberger was the first Democrat to win the seat in 40 years back in 2018. A member of the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” Spanberger’s campaigns and work have focused on issues like lowering prescription drug costs, bringing internet access to rural communities, and protecting women’s rights.

Yesli Vega (R): a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and Prince William Sheriff’s deputy who has served in multiple law enforcement agencies. Vega began working in law enforcement after losing a friend in an act of violence that also wounded her brother. Vega campaigns as a Constitutional conservative who backs law enforcement and restrictions on abortion.

Even with the new maps, the 7th District maintains its reputation as one of (if not the most) competitive districts in Virginia. Spanberger won each of the last two elections by less than two percentage points, and both of those elections were viewed as more favorable to Democrats on the national level. VPAP analysis using the new maps based on the 2021 statewide election gives Democrats a better chance, although still slightly favors the GOP. The Cook Political Report lists the 7th District as “lean Democrat.”

The Rest of the Races (incumbent listed first)

2nd District: Rep. Elaine Luria (D) vs. Jen Kiggans (R)

3rd District: Rep. Bobby Scott (D) vs. Terry Namkung

6th District: Rep. Ben Cline (R) vs. Jennifer Lewis (D)

8th District: Rep. Don Beyer (D), Karina Lipsman (R), Teddy Fikre (I)

9th District: Rep. Morgan Griffith (R) vs. Taysha DeVaughan (D)

10th District: Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) vs. Hung Cao (R)

11th District: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D) vs. Jim Myles (R)

Local Elections and Referendums

Chesterfield County - Board of Supervisors Special Election

A special election is set to fill the Midlothian District seat after Leslie Haley resigned in June. Mark Miller, a licensed professional counselor, and Jennifer Mcninch, a government contractor, are running for the seat. The Chesterfield Observer recently profiled both candidates.

Chesterfield County officials are also asking voters for approval to issue general obligation bonds to finance $540 million in projects that include new school buildings, police and fire stations, libraries, and improvements to various parks. The last time Chesterfield sought a bond referendum in 2013, specifically for school projects, it passed easily.

The question on the ballot will read as follows:

“Shall the County of Chesterfield, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum amount of Five Hundred Forty Million Dollars ($540,000,000) to provide funds to finance various capital improvement projects for (1) public school system purposes, (2) public safety purposes, (3) public library purposes and (4) parks and recreation purposes?”

Voters will choose either “yes” or “no.”

For more information, contact the Chesterfield County Registrar.

Colonial Heights - City Council and School Board

Three seats are up for election on Colonial Heights City Council to serve a full term of four years. A special election is also being held to fill the seat of Mike Cherry, who resigned after winning a seat in the House of Delegates. Two seats on the school board are also on the ballot.

Three incumbent members of City Council qualified for the ballot to seek re-election. No other candidates sought those seats. Voters will choose between three candidates for the special election: Tricia Palmer, Kenneth Frenier, and Len Hall Jr. Four candidates are running to fill two seats on the school board: Steven Neece, Lisa Hales Kochuba, Debbie Mayes Walwer, and Bland Derby Campbell.

For more information, contact the Colonial Heights Registrar.

Cumberland County - Commonwealth Attorney Special Election and Town of Farmville Offices

Patricia Scales retired as Cumberland County Commonwealth Attorney earlier in the year, The Farmville Herald reported. Her appointed replacement, Wendy Hannah, is running in a special election against Jason Moore. The Town of Farmville will vote in a race for Mayor and one Town Council Member, although only one candidate qualified for the latter.

For more information, contact the Cumberland County Registrar.

Dinwiddie County - Town of McKenney Mayor and Town Council

Mayor Meagan Abbey is the only candidate running for the Mayor’s position in McKenney. Six candidates are seeking five seats on McKenney Town Council.

For more information, contact the Dinwiddie County Registrar.

Emporia - City Council

Several seats on Emporia City Council are on the ballot.

For more information, contact the Emporia Registrar.

Henrico County - Four Bond Referendums

Henrico County officials are asking voters to approve four separate bond referendums that would generate $511 million for various capital projects. Those projects will include new schools, firehouses and public safety buildings, facilities for parks and recreation, and stormwater drainage projects.

The four separate questions will read as follows, and voters either answer “yes” or “no.”

Q1: “Shall Henrico County, Virginia, be authorized to contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $340,500,000 pursuant to the Public Finance Act of 1991 to finance school projects and the Henrico County School Board’s Capital Improvement Program, including capital improvements to schools, furnishing and equipping of schools, acquisition of future school sites, and such other school construction, renovations and improvements as may be required by the actual educational needs in Henrico County?”

Q2: “Shall Henrico County, Virginia, be authorized to contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $37,000,000 pursuant to the Public Finance Act of 1991 to finance the construction, improvements, renovation, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping of recreation and park facilities, the acquisition of land necessary for such facilities, as well as various road and sidewalk projects necessary for such facilities?”

Q3: “Shall Henrico County, Virginia, be authorized to contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $83,850,000 pursuant to the Public Finance Act of 1991 to finance the construction, renovation, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping of fire stations and other public safety facilities, and the acquisition of land necessary for such facilities?”

Q4: “Shall Henrico County, Virginia, be authorized to contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $50,000,000 pursuant to the Public Finance Act of 1991 to finance the construction, renovation, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping of flood prevention facilities and stormwater drainage facilities, including the acquisition of land necessary for such facilities, in order to mitigate erosion, flooding, and other problems caused by stormwater in the County?”

For more information, contact the Henrico County Registrar.

Hopewell - City Council

There are races on the ballot in Wards 1, 2, 3, and 7 for Hopewell City Council, but in two of them, one candidate is on the ballot. Ward 1 features incumbent Deborah Randolph and Fiat Everrett Joyner. Ward 2 features Yolanda Wyche Stokes and Michael Harris. In Ward 3, incumbent Johnny Partin is running unopposed, as is Dominic Holloway in Ward 7.

For more information, contact the Hopewell Registrar.

King William County - Clerk, School Board, Town Council seats

Local elections for the whole of King William include the Clerk of Court and 3rd District School Board seat, although only one candidate is running in both races. The Town of West Point is holding Town Council and School Board races as well.

For more information, contact the King William County Registrar.

Lancaster County - Town Council Elections Kilmarnock, Irvington, White Stone

In Kilmarnock, four people are running for three Town Council positions: Leslie Spivey, Curtis Henry Smith, R. Chris Harris, and Rebecca Tebbs Nunn. The Mayor’s seat and a special election for a Town Council seat are on the ballot too, but with only one candidate running in both.

Four candidates are seeking three Town Council seats in Irvington: Philip A. Robinson, Ruth Harrison Fuller, R. Wayne Nunnally, and Jacquelyn Y. "Jackie" Brown.

Gabe G. del Rio III and Bonnie J. Schaschek are facing off in a special election for an unexpired Town Council position.

The Mayor’s seat and three Town Council seats are on the ballot in Irvington, but only enough candidates to fill those seats are on the ballot.

For more information, contact the Lancaster County Registrar.

Louisa County - School Board, Town Council elections

There is a special election for the Mineral District seat on the Lousia County School board; Lloyd R. Runnett and David Harold Rogers are seeking that seat. The publication Charlottesville Tomorrow recently profiled the stakes of this race.

The Town of Mineral is holding an election for Mayor between incumbent Pamela R. Harlowe and Ed. J. Jarvis. There is also a Town Council election, but only five candidates qualified for six open seats.

For more information, contact the Louisa County Registrar.

Middlesex County - Treasurer, Town of Urbanna elections

Traci Wright is seeking re-election for the post of Treasurer and is running unopposed.

The Town of Urbanna is holding its Mayor’s race featuring three candidates: incumbent Barbara Hartley, Steven Hollberg, and William “Bill” Goldsmith. Seven candidates are running for six Town Council seats: Marjorie Austin, Merri Hanson, Beth Justice Stewart, Sandra Sturgill, Larry Chowning, and Alana Courtney.

For more information, contact the Middlesex County Registrar.

Northumberland County — Kilmarnock Local Races

Filed under the “something to learn tab,” a small portion of the Town of Kilmarnock is actually in Northumberland County. The Registrar tells CBS 6 that’s around 50 voters. So, for those 50 people, here are the details.

In Kilmarnock, four people are running for three Town Council positions: Leslie Spivey, Curtis Henry Smith, R. Chris Harris, and Rebecca Tebbs Nunn. The Mayor’s seat and a special election for a Town Council seat are on the ballot too but with only one candidate running in both.

For more information, contact the Northumberland County Registrar.

Nottoway County - School Board Special election and Town Races

Damien Marquee Rowe is the only candidate running in a special election for the District 3 School Board seat. Town Council and Mayoral elections are being held in the Towns of Burkeville, Crewe, and Blackstone.

The Virginia Mercury recently featured an ongoing spat between members of the Nottoway County Electoral Board and the former Registrar.

For more information, contact the Nottoway County Registrar.

Petersburg - City Council and School Board

There are City Council and School Board elections in Wards 1, 3, 5, and 7 this year. We’ll list the candidates by Ward.

Ward 1: City Council — Chioma Griffin and Marlow Jones; School Board — Steven Pierce (incumbent)

Ward 3: City Council — Michael Moore-Storrs and Samuel Parham (incumbent); School Board — Kenneth Pritchett (incumbent)

Ward 5: City Council — Lois Long, Michelle “Red” Murrills, and W. Howard Myers (incumbent); School Board: Unique Luna and E. Joyce Proctor

Ward 7: City Council — Elsie Jarmon and Arnold Westbrook Jr.; School Board: Ronnie Watson and Adrian Dance (incumbent)

The Progress-Index profiled these races.

For more information, contact the Petersburg Registrar.

Powhatan County - Special Election, Commonwealth Attorney and School Board seat

The retirement of Richard Cox as Commonwealth Attorney means interim CA Rob Cerullo is running to finish out his term. Cerullo is the only candidate on the ballot. In District 1, a special election for the School Board seat features Vicki Hurt and Christopher Coplan, following the retirement announcement of current board member Rick Cole.

For more information, contact the Powhatan County Registrar.

Westmoreland County - Town Council elections Montross and Colonial Beach

There will be an at-large election for Town Council in the town of Montross.

In Colonial Beach, there is a contested election in the at large Town Council race, a special election for a Town Council seat and an at large election for the School Board.

For more information, contact the Westmoreland County Registrar.

Did we mess up or exclude any races in Central Virginia? If so, please let us know at newstips@wtvr.com.

