Police: Driver hit Chesterfield cruiser 3 times during pursuit that ended in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- What started as an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving in the Brandermill area early Sunday morning led to a police pursuit lasting about 25 miles, ending in a crash along I-95 in Richmond.

Chesterfield Police said an officer spotted an Infinity sedan driving recklessly along the 4100 block of Woolridge Road, near the Swift Creek Reservoir, just before 2 a.m.

Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle would not yield and sped off. As a result, officials said a pursuit was initiated.

The driver traveled from Woolridge Road to Genito Road, then to Hull Street and Chippenham Parkway, eventually making it to I-95 north, according to a report from the department's Watch Commander.

That report stated the driver would turn the car's lights off and on to avoid being tracked.

During the pursuit, the car struck a Chesterfield Police vehicle providing assistance in the pursuit at least two different times.

The suspect's car hit the same Chesterfield Police vehicle a third time, resulting in a crash, along I-95 north near Franklin Street around 2 a.m.

Virginia State Police responded, saying no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Though there is limited information on the suspect, Chesterfield Police said the driver was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, assault on a police officer, and for having a concealed weapon, which was later found in the vehicle.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.