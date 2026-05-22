School bus driver injured after running off the road and into Chesterfield woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver was injured when their bus ran off Woodpecker Road and into the woods, according to Chesterfield police.

The crash was reported about 7:40 a.m. along the 10700 block of Woodpecker Road near Pocahontas State Park.

"A special-needs bus was traveling on Woodpecker Road when, according to the investigation at this point, it went off the road a bit on the right, overcorrected, and went into the woods on the left side of the road," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The adult driver appeared to have non-life threatening injuries; the driver, an adult aide and two non-verbal students were transported to an area hospital to get checked out. The students had no signs of injury."

The driver, an adult aide, and two non-verbal students were transported to an area hospital.

The driver appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The students had no obvious signs of injury.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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