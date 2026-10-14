Person shot and killed by Chesterfield County police officer along Woodpecker Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County police officer shot and killed a person in the area of Woodpecker Road on Wednesday morning, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The shooting took place in the 10000 block of Woodpecker Road around 9 a.m.

There are no reports of injured officers at this time, per Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time.

Woodpecker Road is closed in both directions for the investigation. Click here to track the latest conditions.

This is a developing story, and CBS 6 has a crew at the scene. Check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.