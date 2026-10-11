Woman struck by van on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was hit by a van towing a trailer on Route 1 in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 12000 block of Route 1, where the woman was walking in the middle of the road. Police say she was not in the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The driver reportedly stayed with the woman until police arrived, then fled the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.