Tree falls into Chesterfield home during storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A tree collapsed into a Chesterfield home Monday evening amid severe thunderstorms, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Storms moved through the area around 6:30 p.m. The department said several trees are down in the area of Winterpock Road, including one into a house. No injuries have been reported.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Winterpock Road between McEnally Road and Springford Parkway was shut down as of 8 p.m. Several other areas have trees and power lines down.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS

"If you have to go out please take your time and drive safely," the department shared. "A few safety tips, always stay away from downed power lines, if you were cooking dinner and the storm knocked the power out make sure you turn off or unplug any cooking devices you were using. These make come back on when power is restored."

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