VSP: Police chase ends in crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police chase started in Petersburg and ended in a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Wednesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV on South Crater Road near Washington Street in Petersburg around 5 p.m. after the driver was seen driving aggressively, passing on the shoulder, and failing to stay in their lane of travel.

Officials say the driver ignored the troopers' lights and sirens and continued on to I-95 northbound from Washington Street. While on the interstate near West Hundred Road, they attempted to pass a tractor-trailer, lost control, and overturned into the southbound lanes.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. VSP says charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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