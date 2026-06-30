Virginia flower farm keeps blooming despite devastating drought

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia you-pick flower farm is feeling the effects of the state's drought, as the lack of rainwater threatens its ability to grow and remain sustainable.

Gaia's Garden sits on Bright Acres' property in Midlothian, where flower farmers Sally Acors and Sarah Reign have spent the past year tending their flower beds. The farm is heavily reliant on rainwater.

"The more rainwater we have, the more product we can produce, the more flowers we can grow, the more sustainable we can be," Reign said.

The drought facing Virginia has forced the team to make cuts and stay conscious of every drop.

"It's trying to conserve water and really be conscious about how much water we're using, cutting our hoses off when we're not using them," Acors said.

Despite the challenge, both women say their mission keeps them going. The farm opened this year on Bright Acres' property, where landowner Mr. Bright has lived for 45 years. At 84 years old, his dream was always to have a cut flower farm.

"He just wants to look at the beautiful flowers and have people around," Acors said.

For Acors, watching that vision come to life — from seed to bloom — remains deeply rewarding.

"Starting something from a seed and watching it go all the way to the bloom and then just keep multiplying the blooms — I'm getting chill bumps talking about it. That's just like it's so rewarding. And most of what's blooming in the field right now behind you is everything that I started from seed this year," Acors said.

Reign said the farm is a place for everyone.

"Pick some flowers for your wedding or volunteer, whatever. If you come here, you feel inspired, you want to stay and hang out, you're having a bad day, it's a good place to come and feel better," Reign said.

Acors said visitors often leave with a renewed sense of calm.

"When folks come out here, I think they're able to take a deep breath and just kind of forget about it for a little bit and just really enjoy the simple things again," Acors said.

Volunteers are welcome to show up on Tuesdays. Those who want to pick flowers or simply sit among them can visit any weekday from sunup to sundown.

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