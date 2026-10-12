Richmond-area trunk or treat event creates space for kids with disabilities to enjoy accessible Halloween

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Kids with disabilities and their families have a Halloween event designed just for them coming up this month.

A trunk or treat and resource fair is set for Oct. 24 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 7450 Midlothian Turnpike. The annual collaborative event features nonprofits and businesses that serve the disability community. Kids can pick up candy and toys alongside valuable information from attending organizations.

Organizers say the event is also about creating space for the whole family to participate in a "normal" family event without the concern of accessibility.

The Whole Family Foundation was born in 2019 and launched during COVID by a team of people who live with a disability or who cared for people with a disability.

The organization is co-sponsoring the event with Children's Assistive Technology Service. Mobility Works is hosting it.

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