Community town hall on Thursday to discuss energy issues

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Delegate Debra Gardner is hosting a community town hall on Thursday to discuss the energy issues affecting Chesterfield families, businesses, and communities, including utility costs, energy reliability, and the future of energy in Virginia.

The event will offer an opportunity to learn more about the future and how energy issues are affecting households and businesses. Topics will include the rising cost of utility bills, the reliability of Virginia’s energy supply, and the decisions shaping the Commonwealth’s long-term energy future, according to Gardner. The discussion will also explore what these issues could mean for ratepayers and the Chesterfield region.

You can attend, ask questions, share concerns, and offer ideas.

The town hall will feature a panel of speakers representing a range of perspectives and expertise across Virginia’s energy landscape, including state energy policy, utility services, emerging energy technology, and environmental advocacy.

Featured speakers include:



Josephus Allmond, Chief Energy Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia: Virginia’s first Chief Energy Officer, Allmond leads statewide energy strategy with a focus on lowering utility costs, strengthening grid reliability, and balancing the growing energy demands of the data center industry with the Commonwealth’s clean energy goals. Previously, he served as a staff attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, where he worked on utility regulation and consumer protections.



Virginia’s first Chief Energy Officer, Allmond leads statewide energy strategy with a focus on lowering utility costs, strengthening grid reliability, and balancing the growing energy demands of the data center industry with the Commonwealth’s clean energy goals. Previously, he served as a staff attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, where he worked on utility regulation and consumer protections. Jessica Strunkin, Local Government Affairs Principal, Commonwealth Fusion Systems: Strunkin leads community relations and local government engagement for Commonwealth Fusion Systems, working with local officials, business leaders, educators, and residents to increase public awareness of fusion energy and its potential economic impact on the region. She also leads community outreach efforts surrounding the company's planned Fall Line Fusion Power Plant in Chesterfield County.



Strunkin leads community relations and local government engagement for Commonwealth Fusion Systems, working with local officials, business leaders, educators, and residents to increase public awareness of fusion energy and its potential economic impact on the region. She also leads community outreach efforts surrounding the company's planned Fall Line Fusion Power Plant in Chesterfield County. Lisa Hicks-Thomas, Senior Policy Director, Dominion Energy: A Virginia native and experienced attorney, Hicks-Thomas brings extensive experience in state government, public policy, regulatory compliance, and corporate affairs. Before joining Dominion Energy in 2014, she served as Virginia’s Secretary of the Commonwealth from 2010 to 2014 and worked in the Office of the Attorney General.



A Virginia native and experienced attorney, Hicks-Thomas brings extensive experience in state government, public policy, regulatory compliance, and corporate affairs. Before joining Dominion Energy in 2014, she served as Virginia’s Secretary of the Commonwealth from 2010 to 2014 and worked in the Office of the Attorney General. Blair St. Ledger-Olsen, Director of Advocacy & Campaigns, Virginia League of Conservation Voters: A former ecologist turned climate policy advocate, St. Ledger-Olsen brings extensive environmental policy experience in Virginia and across the country. Her work focuses on advancing policies that protect Virginia’s natural resources, support thriving communities, and promote a sustainable future.

It will be Thursday, Nov. 12 at Bryant & Stratton College from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RSVP: https://secure.ngpvan.com/qN-gCrRa90q92d9uSwVwFQ2 [secure.ngpvan.com]

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