11 people displaced by Chesterfield townhouse fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Eleven people were displaced by a fire at a Chesterfield townhouse on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to the 15000 block of Timbsberry Circle around 1 p.m. where they found a fire in a second-floor bedroom of a two-story townhouse.

They were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but the two adults and five children who lived in the townhouse were displaced. An adult and three children who live next door are also displaced due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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