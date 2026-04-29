Chesterfield woman uses TikTok to raise awareness for Functional Neurological Disorder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at 2 years old, 28-year-old Taylor Thomas Harris is not new to overcoming the difficulties a diagnosis can bring.

Now the Chesterfield native is sharing her struggles with the disease and how changing her outlook on it changed her life, deeming her disability a unique ability.

"In the year 2018, I was really in a dark place, dealing with depression and anxiety," Harris said. "I was like, 'Why me? Why did I have to have Cerebral Palsy?' And then something came to me and was like you are C.P. Uniquely made and I was like my goodness."

Harris eventually graduated college with a degree in social work and launched a social media page to help others who also may be doubting themselves.

"I love encouraging people and making a difference in people's lives," Harris said.

Now, several years since she started posting her journey with the world, Harris is hoping to spread awareness about another condition: Functional Neurological Disorder, or FND.

"Anybody can really develop FND. It comes from stress, from depression, from anxiety, and it can come from trauma," Harris said.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, FND is a condition caused by changes in how brain networks work and can cause symptoms like seizure-like episodes, movement problems, and problems with cognitive function.

Harris said she experienced these symptoms last year, leading her to want to spread awareness about the disorder.

"I was really down for like six months and that not like me. Making like all kinds of noises and being non verbal at a particular point," Harris said. "I would just stare off into space. I would cry. I would forget things."

Harris recently hosted her first event raising awareness of the disorder in honor of FND Awareness Month. Harris said she will continue to use her platform to help others battling FND, Cerebral Palsy, or just the day-to-day difficulties of life.

"I want them to come to my page and find a funny video or find encouragement and watch it all the way through and then leave with a smile on their face," Harris said.

You can find Harris on social platforms @CPUNIQUELYMADE.



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