Truck crashes on I-95, spilling tar onto Virginia interstate

CHESTERFIELD COUTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 4:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, on Interstate 95 southbound near Ruffin Mill Road (Exit 58) in Chesterfield County.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the driver of a sedan was attempting to change lanes when the car struck a truck hauling tar.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

"The impact caused the truck to overturn, spilling tar onto the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Both drivers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

The crash delayed traffic Monday morning as the wreckage and tar were cleared from the road.



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