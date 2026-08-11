Storm leaves trail of damage across Chesterfield County, knocking out power for more than 10,000

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A storm that moved through Chesterfield County Monday night left a trail of destruction, knocking out power for more than 10,000 people and prompting Chesterfield Fire and EMS to respond to 32 incidents in just two hours.

Dominion crews have been working for almost 24 hours restoring power and clearing power lines off roads. Winterpock Road near Springford Parkway remains closed as crews work the area.

Rick Roberts lives off Summercreek Drive, one of several roads hit hard by the storm. He described the storm as fast-moving and without warning.

"Quick. No warnings. It just came through and the wind was just blowing actually horizontal, the rain." Roberts said.

Roberts said he had never seen anything quite this bad.

Several homes were damaged by fallen trees, with debris scattered along roads throughout the area.

Less than two miles away, off Pinstone Court, Brenda and Brian Woodley are counting their blessings after a tree fell on top of their garage.

WTVR Storm damage on Pinestone Court on August 10, 2026

"The first thing I saw looking at the upstairs window was this. The car had damage on top and then I found out it broke a window. And then I saw this." Brenda Woodley said.

"I said this is one of the worst things of my life really." Woodley said.

Devin Mays and his crew with Woodchuckers Tree Service are cleaning up the damage to the Woodley home. Mays said the calls are coming in from across the area.

"It's pretty bad through this area. We've got a lot of calls off Bailey Bridge and Springford Run and Winterpock area." Mays said.

WTVR Storm damage on Winterpock Road on August 10, 2026

On Winterpock Road, power lines and trees spread across the road. A tree took out a chunk of one home and damaged several others.

Spring Run Road was also shut down after multiple trees and power lines scattered across the road.

WTVR Storm damage on Spring Run Road on August 10, 2026

In the Birkdale neighborhood, Gabrielle Hines was on a walk when she came across a damaged home off Royal Birkdale Drive.

"Walking this morning, I'm seeing all the damage that like happened, and I think it's absolutely insane." Hines said.

WTVR Storm damage on Royal Birkdale Drive on August 10, 2026

Hines said neighbors had already been calling to alert the homeowners.

"People had called and let them know that hey, no, you're not like wanting to hear this call right now, but your house like the tree fell like on the side of the house." Hines said.

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