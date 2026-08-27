Spring Run Road development moving forward but with some changes to the plans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 199-home development near Spring Run and Hensley roads is moving forward following the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approving plans for the project on Wednesday.

The proposed project, which is currently zoned as Agricultural land and was once utilized as a Girl Scout camp. However, the land has been vacant since the mid-1990s.

A lake estimated to be under 10 acres in size is central to the property and developers claim the community will include neighborhood amenities for residents to utilize, including a trail network around the existing lake.

CBS 6 has talked to residents in the past who were concerned that the development would have an impact on traffic and local schools.

Melora Saunders, who has lived on Spring Run Road for 40 years, told CBS 6's Taylor Locke that she already has issues getting out of her driveway at certain times of day.



"I know how hard it is to get out of my driveway some days, not every day, but most days. And this is just going to compound that with more cars being able to come and go on that road," Saunders said.

In response to concerns about the impact on traffic, the developers requested, and were granted, a waiver to Chesterfield County's Residential Subdivision Connectivity Police.

That policy requires new subdivions be connected to existing stub roads within adjacent developments and that new stub roads be provided to vacant parcels to serve future development.

Developers say their request for the waiver follows opposition raised by area residents about the connection.

The Board of Supervisors did strike language from the proposal that would have allowed for two potential reserve locations for a Telecommunication tower.

The board said the building of a cell tower on the property wouldn't have been needed anymore due to another tower being built in the area.

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