Why Chesterfield County is pumping the brakes on the Southside Speedway reopening plan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Planning Commission has pumped the brakes on the Southside Speedway’s master plan process until next month. Commissioners this week deferred their vote on the plan proposal submitted by Competitive Racing Investments for the redevelopment and reopening of the shuttered 40-plus-acre racetrack property at 12800 Genito Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.