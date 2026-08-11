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Person injured in shooting on Virginia State University's campus, Chesterfield police say

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was injured in a shooting on Virginia State University's campus early Tuesday morning, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue in Ettrick around 4:14 a.m. There, police found the victim at a local business suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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